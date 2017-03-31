‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’: Will Turner Returns in New Teaser

Back in 2003, heartbreaker Orlando Bloom stepped into the boots of Will Turner for Disney’s swashbuckling adventure known as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. His arc as Turner has taken him from wooer of Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) to becoming her husband and father of their child Henry, but it’s also taken Will to some dark places as the immortal captain of the Flying Dutchman, ferrying the souls of the dead. But for fans of Bloom (and Turner), the good news is that he’ll be returning to the big screen for the fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, as confirmed in a new teaser.
We glimpsed Bloom's barnacle-covered Will Turner in the Super Bowl LI spot earlier this year, but this is as good a reminder as any that he'll be back to continue his story, likely handing if off to his son, Henry (Brenton Thwaites). Also starring Johnny Depp, Kaya Scodelario, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, David Wenham, Keith Richards, and Paul McCartney, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters May 26th in 3D, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D.
Here’s the film’s official synopsis:
Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” also stars Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Golshifteh Farahani as the sea-witch Shansa, Stephen Graham as Scrum, David Wenham as Scarfield and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa.
Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg are directing "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. The executive producers are Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, Joe Caracciolo, Jr. and Brigham Taylor. Jeff Nathanson wrote the screenplay.