‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’: Will Turner Returns in New Teaser

Back in 2003, heartbreaker Orlando Bloom stepped into the boots of Will Turner for Disney’s swashbuckling adventure known as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. His arc as Turner has taken him from wooer of Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) to becoming her husband and father of their child Henry, but it’s also taken Will to some dark places as the immortal captain of the Flying Dutchman, ferrying the souls of the dead. But for fans of Bloom (and Turner), the good news is that he’ll be returning to the big screen for the fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, as confirmed in a new teaser.

We glimpsed Bloom’s barnacle-covered Will Turner in the Super Bowl LI spot earlier this year, but this is as good a reminder as any that he’ll be back to continue his story, likely handing if off to his son, Henry (Brenton Thwaites). Also starring Johnny Depp, Kaya Scodelario, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, David Wenham, Keith Richards, and Paul McCartney, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters May 26th in 3D, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D.

Check out the new teaser below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: