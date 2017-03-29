‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’: Early Reactions Are Surprisingly Positive

Disney just held an early screening of Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg‘s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales during Cinemacon, and the first reviews are in, and they’re surprisingly positive.
First up, we have Steve Weintraub and /Film’s Peter Sciretta talking about the film last night during a Facebook Live:
We also got these tweets:
You might be surprised to hear me say this but I really dug the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Action set pieces are a lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/mluWwqyU8r
— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 29, 2017
Also the action scenes are really well staged and easy to follow. So much better than the last one. #PiratesoftheCaribbean — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 29, 2017
Also new Pirates of the Caribbean the VFX are *really* well done. Had no ending credits so not sure if it has after credits scene.
— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 29, 2017
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is a pleasant surprise. Continues the legacy, focuses on the characters and the world.
— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 29, 2017
The new Pirates of the Caribbean is a big step up from the lifeless 4. Back to the fun myth building, still miss Verbinski’s imprint.
— Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 29, 2017
Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Takes has most heart since first movie. (1) #CinemaCon2017
— Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) March 29, 2017
[thumbs up] for #PiratesoftheCaribbean. You don’t think you need more Jack Sparrow and then you realize you needed more Jack Sparrow#CinemaCon
— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) March 29, 2017
These reactions make me cautiously optimistic going forward. I like the Pirates franchise, and even though I’ve grown a bit tired of Depp’s schtick, I’m not opposed to the series returning to its former greatness. Hopefully, the film lives up to the hype that’s coming out of CinemaCon.
Starring Johnny Depp, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, David Wenham, Keith Richards, and Paul McCartney, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opens in theaters on May 26th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales:
Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea…including him. Captain Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.
