‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ Featurette Talks to Everyone but Johnny Depp

Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Yet again, a supernatural pirate—this time Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) and his crew of zombies—are after Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). What’s interesting about this featurette is that even though Depp is ostensibly the star of this franchise, Disney has finally figured out that his box office power has significantly declined over the 2010s.

So instead of just assuming that people will see Johnny Depp do anything when the numbers tell a different story, this featurette talks to everyone but Depp. It interviews producer Jerry Bruckheimer, directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, Bardem, and young stars Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario. And the less Jack Sparrow is in the equation, the better the movie looks. It’s not that he’s a bad character, but by putting focus on adventures at sea, Disney may be laying the groundwork for a franchise that can work without Jack Sparrow. If it’s just Supernatural Pirate Adventures, that could be enough to get people into see future installments. It’s certainly a smarter move than tying their fate to Depp.

Check out the featurette below. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opens May 26th and also stars Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom.

Here’s the official synopsis for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales: