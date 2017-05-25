‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Cast Plays “Would You Rather”

-
It’s been a little while but “Would You Rather” is back with a Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales edition! The franchise’s fifth installment sees Johnny Depp‘s Jack Sparrow facing off against Javier Bardem as Captain Salazar. When Salazar and his crew of ghost sailors escape the Devil’s Triangle, Jack’s only hope is to team up with Henry (Brenton Thwaites) and Carina (Kaya Scodelario) to track down the Trident of Poseidon.
Leading up to Dead Men Tell No Tales‘ May 26th release, I got the opportunity to sit down with Bardem, Thwaites, Scodelario and franchise vet, Geoffrey Rush, for a round of our movie version of the game “Would You Rather” – but this time, with a little bit of a pirate spin on it. Find out if the group would rather take a caulk or dance the hempen jig and more in the video interview at the top of this article.
Here’s the film’s official synopsis:
Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea…including him. Captain Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.
And if you’d like to check out more rounds of Would You Rather, click here or browse the recent links below:
- Watch Stephen Lang and the Cast of ‘Don’t Breathe’ Play Would You Rather
- Watch the Cast of ‘The Intervention’ Show off Their Fake Sneeze and Vomit Skills
- ‘Warcraft’: Watch Robert Kazinsky Do an Angry Christian Bale Impression
- Watch Jake Gyllenhaal and the Cast of ‘Demolition’ Play Would You Rather
- Ryan Guzman, Zoey Deutch and the Cast of ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’ Play Would You Rather