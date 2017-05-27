‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Cast on the Ups and Downs of Making the Film

0

If you watched the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales edition of Would You Rather, you might have caught that that was one of two games we played at the junket. The Pirates movies are massive productions with a whole bunch of substantial sets with practical elements, CGI, lots of characters in heavy make-up, etc. With that in mind, odds are working on a Pirates movie is one heck of an experience so I opted to play a round of High/Low with the cast of the film.

It’s a simple game – picking a highlight from making the movie and then talking about something that might not have gone so well – and given the scale of the production, the cast’s answers cover a whole range of unique scenarios. You can catch Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites talking about hanging upside down, broken shoulders, working with Johnny Depp and much more in the video interview at the top of this article. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is now in theaters.

