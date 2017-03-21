New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Images Feature Ghost Pirates, Young Johnny Depp

0

Disney has unveiled a series of high-resolution images from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, offering a new look at the upcoming fifth film in the popular franchise. Gore Verbinski directed the initial Pirates trilogy to thrilling results, but the franchise went through something of a soft reboot with Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides via director Rob Marshall. That film shifted Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow from supporting character to protagonist to mixed results, but now another sequel is on the horizon with another change-up in store.

Kon-Tiki filmmakers Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg direct Dead Men Tell No Tales, bringing a fresh sensibility to the franchise. The cast once again gets an update with Depp’s Jack Sparrow still the lead, but welcoming franchise newcomers Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario as a new hero couple that echoes the roles Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley played in the original trilogy. The most exciting new addition is Javier Bardem as the film’s antagonist, the ghost pirate Captain Salazar who blames Sparrow for the spell that he and his crew are under.

These new images offer new looks at the characters as well as the CG-enhanced landscape, and I’m curious to see how Rønning and Sandberg handle this complex narrative. Check out the images below and click for high-resolution. Also starring Geoffrey Rush, David Wenham, Keith Richards, and Paul McCartney, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opens in theaters on May 26th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales: