‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Super Bowl Trailer Revives Captain Jack

Disney has unveiled a new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales during Super Bowl LI. Directed by Kon-Tiki filmmakers Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, the fifth film in the Pirates franchise boasts a script by Jeff Nathanson (Catch Me If You Can) and finds Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow being hunted by the deadly ghost Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), who escapes from the Devil’s Triangle with revenge on his mind. Jack’s only hope is finding the legendary Trident of Poseidon, so he enlists the help of an astronomer (Kaya Scodelario) and a young sailor (Brenton Thwaites) in his foolhardy quest.

There are two things of interest in this trailer, though I must admit I’ve never cared for these movies at all. The first one is sufferable, don’t get me wrong, but at this point, Jack Sparrow and his love of all things rum has worn out its welcome, at least in my mind. The fact that Bardem has shown up here, however, does give one pause as to the movie’s intentions to be even marginally substantive. Mind you, Bardem was called in to bring in some much needed mojo to the James Bond franchise with the excellent Skyfall after the middling Quantum of Solace.

The other element of note is the music. The use of Johnny Cash‘s “Ain’t No Grave” is surprisingly appropriate in this case and it gives the trailer a nice rhythmic base that is echoed in the editing. However, I can’t help but wonder if the choice of this song has anything to do with the breakout popularity of the first Logan trailer, which expertly deployed Cash’s devastating cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt” to reflect it’s more adult tone. Perhaps this is me just being cynical by nature, but it’s honestly the first thing I thought about. Otherwise, this looks about on par for the action in any other Pirates of the Caribbean movie and for many, that’s nothing but good news.

Watch the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer below. The film also stars Kevin R. McNally, Golshifteh Farahani, David Wenham, Stephen Graham, and Geoffrey Rush. The film opens in theaters on May 26th.