Movie Talk: New Trailer for ‘Pirates 5’; Black-and-White Version of ‘Logan’ in the Works

by      March 2, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 2nd, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly, Natasha Martinez, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • James Mangold is working on a black-and-white version of Logan
  • Opening this week
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
