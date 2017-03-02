New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Trailer Puts Jack Sparrow in His Place

0

Walt Disney has released a new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The movie features Johnny Depp returning to his role of Jack Sparrow, as well as Orlando Bloom back as Will Turner, the young adventurer that Sparrow took under wing in the first movie, as they square off against the terrifying ghost pirate Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem).

The biggest mistake Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides makes is that it thinks Jack Sparrow is a protagonist, and he’s not. He works as a colorful supporting character who has his own agenda. The trailers for Dead Men Tell No Tales have really pulled back on showing Sparrow, and it’s not exactly clear why. A more cynical approach would assume that audiences have cooled toward Depp, and that he’s not the draw he was in years past. A more generous reading is that the new movie puts Jack Sparrow back in his place, and that the reason this new trailer gives more time to new characters played by Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites is that they fill the Elizabeth and Will roles that helped balance out Jack. Pair that with a greater emphasis on the villain, one who has a personal relationship to Jack, and the Pirates franchise, which appeared exhausted, looks promising once again.

The latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie is directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, the duo behind the foreign adventure film Kon-Tiki. The screenplay comes from Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull scribe Jeff Nathanson. Depp and Bloom star alongside David Wenham, Geoffrey Rush, Keith Richards, and Paul McCartney (Yes, that Paul McCartney).

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will hit theaters nationwide on May 26th, 2017. Here’s the new trailer:

Here’s the official synopsis for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales: