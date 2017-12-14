Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘Pitch Perfect 3’

0

The Pitch Perfect series has become an unlikely franchise that’s blended solid covers of songs with worthwhile comedy, but all good things must end, and it looks like Pitch Perfect 3 will close out the series before it wears out its welcome. I liked the first two Pitch Perfect movies, and I’m looking forward to spending a little more time with these characters, especially if the upcoming sequel has something that rivals the awesome cameo from Pitch Perfect 2 (I won’t spoil it for those that haven’t seen the movie yet).

I’m pleased to announce we’re giving away 35 admit-two passes to the Atlanta screening of Pitch Perfect 3. To enter for a chance to see the movie early and for free, send an e-mail to Collider.Passes@gmail.com with the subject line “PITCH PERFECT 3”. The screening is on Tuesday, December 19th at 7:30PM at Regal Atlantic Station, so please don’t enter if you think you’ll be unavailable. Multiple entries from a single person will disqualify all entries from that person.

Check out the latest Pitch Perfect 3 trailer below. The film opens December 22nd and stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, John Lithgow, DJ Khaled, Hana Mae Lee, Ruby Rose, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Ester Dean, Shelley Regner, Kelley Jakle, John Michael Higgins, and Elizabeth Banks.

Here’s the official synopsis for Pitch Perfect 3: