‘Pitch Perfect 3’: New Trailer Finds the Bellas Squaring Off with Full Bands

Universal Pictures just released the second trailer for Pitch Perfect 3, in which the Bellas join the USO Tour to showcase their pipes one more time. This third film is planned as the final installment in the franchise, which got an unlikely start with the excellent Jason Moore-directed 2012 comedy that soared to spectacular box office off relatively tiny budget.

The sequel upped the ante and suffered from some of the pitfalls that can plague follow-ups that aren’t necessarily organic (Pitch Perfect wasn’t exactly begging for a sequel), but for this third film it appears there’s quite a bit of story to tackle. The film looks to be focusing on the Bellas struggling to come to terms with adulthood in the wake of their college graduation, but also Beca’s potential career path (which would necessitate her separation from the Bellas once and for all) and a musical showdown of covers versus original songs. That’s a lot to tackle and it’ll be interesting to see if director Trish Sie (Step Up All In) can bring it all together.

Check out the new Pitch Perfect 3 trailer below. the film stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks, John Michael Higgins, John Lithgow, and Ruby Rose. Pitch Perfect 3 opens in theaters on December 22nd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Pitch Perfect 3: