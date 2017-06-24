‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Trailer Finds The Bellas Going Worldwide

0

Universal has released the first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer. The upcoming sequel reunites the Barden Bellas post-graduation to go on a USO tour. From the looks of things in this trailer, however, not much else has changed for the core group of singers. The great buzz of the last two films was generated mainly from interplay between the main cast, led by Anna Kendrick. The plot, for the most part, has little to do with them outside of giving them places to sing it all out in a variety of styles, make for some funny intermingling within the ranks, and occasionally indulge in some competition with other singers and flirtations with a few fellas.

My hope is that this film will give them a more cohesive narrative to play off of, but I’m not exactly counting on it. The introduction of the USO Tour suggests a little more daring in the storyline, at least in that it will inevitably have to confront the fact that we’re still at war. Beyond that, I’d be happy just to see Kendrick goof off with the likes of Hailee Stanfield, Rebel Wilson, and Anna Camp, amongst a slew of other talented actresses. Indeed, this is one of those cases where I’m fine for a movie’s strength to be considered directly by the talent of its cast.

Check out the Pitch Perfect 3 trailer below. The film opens December 22nd and stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, John Lithgow, John Michael Higgins, and Elizabeth Banks.

Here’s the official synopsis for Pitch Perfect 3: