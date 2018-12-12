Pixar’s ‘Onward’ Casts Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and More

0

Details on Pixar’s upcoming Onward have been scant, but the film will be here sooner than you know it. We’ve got Toy Story 4 coming in summer 2019 and then we’ll have the first Pixar movie ever released in the first quarter of the year (although it Disney chooses to slide it back towards the summer, I wouldn’t be surprised). The new film from Monsters University director Dan Scanlon is “set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney•Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.”

Now we know who will be leading the upcoming movie as Disney has sent out a press release revealing the lead voice cast. The film will star Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. None of these actors are strangers to animation with Pratt serving as the lead voice of Emmet in The LEGO Movie and the upcoming The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Holland as a voice in the upcoming Spies in Disguise, and Spencer as the voice of Mrs. Otterton in Zootopia. For Louis-Dreyfus, Onward marks a Pixar reunion as she previously voiced Atta in A Bug’s Life.

Check out the press release below. Onward opens March 6, 2020.

