Pixar’s ‘Onward’: New Poster, Image with Tom Holland and Chris Pratt’s Characters Revealed

There were some nice Onward-related treats unveiled at Pixar’s portion of the Walt Disney Studios panel at the 2019 D23 Expo on Saturday. During the film’s presentation, a new poster and image were released in addition to an 8-minute preview of the animated film starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt.

The new Onward poster is leaning hard into the ’80s-inspired high fantasy vibes both the first set of images and the first teaser inspired when they were released back in late May. The poster features a close-up shot of a denim jacket with various pins on it. All of them reference various elements of the story, including the rabid unicorns seen in the teaser, the van that elf brothers Ian (Holland) and Barley (Pratt) take on their adventure, and a cassette tape labeled “Dad”, which will no doubt come up again in the movie. Has Papa Lightfoot provided his sons with the perfect road trip mixtape?

The new image is a blast (literally), too. In it, we get a sneak peek of Ian wielding what looks like a very powerful staff. The brothers seem shocked (no pun intended) by what the magical object can do. We definitely get a better sense of the rapport between the brothers in this shot. It also feels like this staff is very important since it also makes an appearance in pin form on the new poster; take note, y’all.

In addition to Holland and Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus will play Ian and Barley’s mother, Laurel Lightfoot. Octavia Spencer has also been cast but her role is still unconfirmed. The story follows the Lightfoot brothers as they go on a quest to see if magic still exists. Onward is one of two Pixar films coming in 2020. Scheduled later in the year is Soul, starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, and Phylicia Rashad.

Pixar’s Onward arrives in theaters March 6, 2020.