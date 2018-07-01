Collider Kids: Wolfy Kids Arrive in Exclusive Images from ‘PJ Masks’ All-New Adventures

0

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we have another exclusive to share with you. This time around, it’s all about the superheroic adventures of Entertainment One’s PJ Masks, the hit kids show that airs on Disney Junior the Channel’s “Fantastic FRIYAYS.” We have three new images to show off featuring the stars of PJ Masks–Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko–as well as the newest villains to make their way into town, the Wolfy Kids! These new summer adventures look absolutely delightful and I just can’t pick which team is cuter, so you’ll have to decide for yourselves by checking out the images below:

Premiering Friday, July 6th at 9:30a.m.

“The Wolfy Kids”: Catboy has to learn it’s not all about him while trying to stop the new villains in town, the Wolfys.

“Wolf-O-Saurus”: Gekko’s knowledge of less-known dinosaurs will help the PJ Masks to get back the stolen prehistoric bones from the Wolfy Kids.

Premiering Friday, July 27th at 9:30a.m.

“Catboy No More”: Robot made a Catboy costume for Romeo, who then steals Catboy’s powers. To stop Romeo, Catboy will have to learn to be a superhero – even without any superpowers.