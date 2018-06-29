Collider Kids Exclusive: Get an Early Look at Hasbro’s ‘The Play-Doh Show’ Premiere!

0

This summer, Hasbro is launching The Play-Doh Show, a unique YouTube series of animated stop-motion shorts that will allow kids of all ages to explore the imaginative PLAY-DOH world, and Collider Kids is bringing you an early look before it launches! It’s a delightful new take on the classic kids toy that brings art to life in PLAY-DOH-mation.

The Play-Doh Show will follow the daily adventures of the beloved Doh-Doh characters as they use their imaginations to create their own solutions to everyday and not-so-everyday problems. All animations featured within The Play-Doh Show are made of 100% PLAY-DOH compound, giving kids and parents plenty of inspiration for homemade adventures of their own!

Each episode will be roughly one-minute long, and revolves around a variety of exciting themes and holidays including pets, birthday parties, Halloween, back to school – and even poop! The Play-Doh Show will debut this weekend on July 1st, with new episodes airing every Tuesday thereafter through the end of the year. Fans can catch an episode short of The Play-Doh Show via an exclusive trailer on the silver screen, which is set to run in select movie theaters nationwide later this month, but Collider Kids fans can get an early look right here!

Check out the series’ trailer and the very first episode below!

Adam Kleinman, Senior Director of Global Brand Marketing at Hasbro, had this to say: