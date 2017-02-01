Watch: ‘Playdates’ Cast and Filmmakers on Premiering Their TV Pilot at Sundance

0

While Sundance is known as a film festival, with so many great new television shows and short-form series being produced in the past few years, more and more festivals have started branching out to showcase emerging talent in all areas of the entertainment industry. And Sundance is no different. Over the past few years, Sundance has been at the forefront pushing VR at the festival and this year it also included a larger focus on TV and short-form series. One of which was Playdates.

The series is a look at the ins-and-outs of modern parenting starring Paul Scheer, Carla Gallo, and Miles Fischer. Here’s the synopsis:

Freshly fired and uprooted from his suburban Chicago lifestyle, Bennett (Scheer) struggles to adapt to the idiosyncrasies of Southern California living, where he and his wife Julie (Gallo) are faced with radically different attitudes towards parenting. As a stay-at-home dad whose wife is the family breadwinner, Bennett’s masculinity and self-worth are put to the test when he is forced to take the kids on a series of playdates inside the elitist culture of Silicon Beach.

Shortly before the world premiere, I spoke with Paul Scheer, Carla Gallo, Miles Fischer, and creators/ writers Giles Andrew and Dan Marshall. During the very funny interview, they talked about how the series came together, how the show pokes fun at all types of parents, the experience of being at Sundance, and a lot more. In addition, towards the end of the interview, you can also watch them play a game I call “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee,” which asks tough questions like drink of choice, how long can you go without looking at your phone, what’s the last TV show you’ve watched that you want to recommend, what do you collect, favorite websites, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about and the synopsis. Finally, a huge thank you to everyone at Plexus, The Future Party and editor Jonathan Mathew for helping to make these interviews happen.

Paul Scheer, Carla Gallo, Miles Fischer, Giles Andrew and Dan Marshall: