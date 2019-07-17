‘Playing with Fire’ Trailer Has John Cena as a Firefighter and a Babysitter

0

Paramount has released the first trailer for Playing with Fire. The upcoming family comedy stars John Cena as a fire superintendent who rescues three siblings, but he, along with his fellow firefighters, must babysit the children until they can find the kids’ parents. Comic hijinks ensue along with some lessons about the importance of nurturing kids and not being such a tough guy. Good times are had by all.

I sympathize with the parents who will be bringing their kids to this movie in November. There’s not much in the way of family films that aren’t animated, you need to get your kids out of the house from time to time, and they’ll laugh at John Cena doing slapstick and retching when a child poops her pants. Playing with Fire has a very clear audience in mind, and that audience will probably go see this movie since the only other movies in November that will appeal to kids are Arctic Dogs and Frozen II. Beleaguered parents need movies too, folks.

Check out the Playing with Fire trailer below. The film opens November 8th and also stars Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Tyler Mane, Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery, Finley Rose Slater, and Judy Greer.

Here’s the official synopsis for Playing with Fire: