‘Playmobil: The Movie’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe Saves the Day as Toy Super Spy

The next great animated movie based on an existing toy empire is here and Daniel Radcliffe is leading the way. A new trailer for Playmobil: The Movie has arrived, teasing the voice talents of Radcliffe as handsome toy super spy Rex Dasher, Anya Taylor-Joy as Marla, and Jim Gaffigan as Del.

The trailer introduces us to the film’s tiniest and mightiest hero, Rex Dasher. He’s a spy of a bygone era, reminiscent of James Bond at a mere 1/1,000th of the size. For his latest mission, Rex teams up with average citizens Marla and Del, who are there to help provide him with back-up. Turns out, Marla and Del are actually pretty capable assistants and are able to very nearly out-spy Rex; who woulda guessed?

Listen, this trailer may not be for everyone but it could be; just open your heart up to its charms, people! It’s all too easy to draw comparisons to Phil Lord and Christopher Miller‘s The LEGO Movie, another film based on a popular toy which went on to spawn an animated movie franchise. Playmobil: The Movie, based on the popular children’s toy of the same name, has the same kind of self-referential wit infused into it The LEGO Movie did (admittedly, the latter still does it better than the former, but roll with it, okay?). Plus, it just looks fun. Don’t you wanna watch a movie and have fun?

Playmobil: The Movie‘s voice cast — in addition to Radcliffe, Taylor-Joy, and Gaffigan — includes Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert, and Gabriel Bateman. Lino DiSalvo (Frozen, Tangled) steps into the director’s chair for the first time and also gets props as the man behind the story. Screenwriting credits go to Blaise Hemingway and Greg Erb & Jason Oremland.

Playmobil: The Movie hits theaters on November 22, 2019. Check out the official trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Playmobil: The Movie: