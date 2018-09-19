Sony to Release a PlayStation Classic Console with 20 Games This December

0

Get your money ready to hand over to Sony, fellow mid-90s gamers — the PlayStation Classic Console is coming out this December, for the cost of $99.99. It will come pre-loaded with 20 games, although per a Song press release only a few have been named so far: Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Jumping Flash, Wild Arms, and Ridge Racer Type 4. So perhaps there’s still room to campaign for some of your favorites of that era (for me, I really really need Battle Arena Toshenden to be on there, and probably the X-Games racer as well). For our own Matt Goldberg, well, you can check out his list of the 25 games that would make for great PlayStation mini-console revivals.

The Classic will be available December 3rd, to be exact, and will come with two classic PS1 controllers for that sweet local multiplayer action. Like the Sega and Atari mini-consoles, these should be easier to get your hands on than the limited supply NES or SNES classics.

As Sony says on their blog:

The mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation, and it emulates the original’s look and feel by featuring similar controllers and packaging. Long-time fans will appreciate the nostalgia that comes with rediscovering the games they know and love, while gamers who might be new to the platform can enjoy the groundbreaking PlayStation console experience that started it all. All of the pre-loaded games will be playable in their original format.

Check out the newly released images and a teaser video below, and let us know what games you’d like to see included in the bundle, or some of your favorite PS1 memories: