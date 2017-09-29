25 Games We Want to See on a PlayStation Mini

0

Today will see the release of the Super NES Classic Edition, aka, the SNES Mini. The new console comes of the heels of last year’s ridiculously successful NES Classic Edition, which immediately sold out everywhere and was one of the toughest toys to find last holiday season (personally, it took me three tries and eventually getting in line at Best Buy at four in the morning). The SNES Mini promises to be even more popular by featuring such beloved games as Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Super Metroid.

But as the console market has expanded and other companies have built up their own legacies, why should Nintendo get to have all the fun? The PlayStation was a game changer when it arrived in 1994/1995, and it’s one of the most popular video game consoles of all-time. While the PlayStation Network has tried to import some of its best titles to the online store, that really only works if you have a PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 4. And furthermore, just because there’s an online store, that doesn’t mean people wouldn’t go nuts for an affordably priced bit of hardware that just gives them their favorite games.

Sony hasn’t announced any plans for a PlayStation mini, and maybe they never will. Maybe they’ll try to sell these games piecemeal, assuming they can get the licenses at all. But Nintendo has proved there’s a large segment of the population out there that would prefer to buy an easy-to-use console that houses classic video games. Sony could even be ahead of the curve since the PlayStation controller has remained largely the same in style since the advent of the Dual Analog Controller, so they could advertise that any wireless analog PlayStation controller will work with the system.

But any console is only as good as it games, so if a PlayStation mini ever does come to pass, these are the titled I’d like to see on it: