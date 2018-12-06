Exclusive ‘Pledge’ Trailer Has the Fraternity Hazing from Hell

0

How far would you go to join the social elite and live the life of your dreams? That’s the question plenty of real-life kids face across when it comes to the hazing rituals promulgated on university campuses. In IFC Midnight’s upcoming horror thriller Pledge, Freshman outsiders Ethan (Phillip Andre Botello), David (Zack Weiner), and Justin (Zachery Byrd) face that same question when they’re invited to join an elite fraternity, but discover they have to survive the hazing from hell first. With the promise of hard partying, social status, and boys club benefits ahead of them, the trio faces 48 hours of a sadistic tradition that turns from dangerous to deadly.

Directed by Daniel Robbins, Pledge stars Phillip Andre Botello, Zachary Byrd, Zachary Weiner, Joe Gallagher, Jean-Louis Droulers, Erica Boozer, Aaron Dalla Villa, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Jesse Pimentel. Pledge arrives in theaters and on VOD January 11, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for Pledge: