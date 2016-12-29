The Collider Podcast: Episode 71 – 2016 in Review

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we look back at 2016. In the first half of this super-sized episode, we talk about the various blockbusters, why so many of them failed to connect, films that should have done better, and more. In the second half of the show, we run through our Top 10 lists.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for last week’s episode (“The Oscar Race Takes Shape”); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes. We’ll think you’re terrific!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #TCP. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

For more of COLLIDER’s Best of 2016 coverage, click here or on the links below.