The Collider Podcast: Episode 89 – ‘Alien: Covenant’ and Ridley Scott

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re talking about Alien: Covenant and the films of Ridley Scott. We talk about the way Alien: Covenant struggles to carry on the legacy of Prometheus while still being an Alien movie, how Scott is one of the most successful journeyman directors of all time, how the Alien franchise has evolved over its lifetime, and much more.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for last week’s episode (“King Arthur and the Films of Guy Ritchie”); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes along with your hottest movie take. We’ll be sure to read it on the air and discuss it!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #TCP. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.