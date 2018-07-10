The Collider Podcast: Episode 151 – ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re joined by Haleigh Foutch to talk about Ant-Man and the Wasp. We discuss the tone of the film, how it compares to the first movie, how it stacks up against other Marvel films, if it should have been released so soon after Avengers: Infinity War, and more. We then finish up with a new installment of Recently Watched.

