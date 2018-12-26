The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 177 – ‘Aquaman’

0

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking Aquaman. We discuss how the latest DCEU movie compares to other superhero films, where the script runs into trouble, the casting of Jason Momoa, James Wan‘s direction, the future of DC movies, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

