The Collider Podcast: Episode 95 – ‘Baby Driver’ and ‘Okja’

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re talking about Baby Driver and Okja. When it comes to Baby Driver, we talk about the success the film found over the weekend, how it’s uniquely Edgar Wright‘s vision, why it’s probably for the best that he didn’t direct Ant-Man, and much more. As for Okja, we talk about whether or not Netflix needs to change its distribution model, the bleakness director Bong Joon Ho weaves into traditional narratives, and more. We then finish up with recommendations.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for last week’s episode (“The Han Solo Movie and Transformers: The Last Knight“); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes along with your hottest movie take. We’ll be sure to read it on the air and discuss it!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #TCP. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

Adam’s Recommendation: The Handmaiden

Matt’s Recommendation: The Driver