The Collider Podcast: Episode 77 – Every Batman Movie

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re talking about every theatrically released Batman movie since 1966’s Batman: The Movie. We kick off talking about The LEGO Batman Movie (spoilers for those who haven’t seen it yet) and then run through Batman: The Movie, Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and speculate on how Justice League might involve an outer space wall that Mexico will pay for.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for last week’s episode (“Mailbag!”); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes. We’ll think you’re terrific!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #TCP. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.