The Collider Podcast: Episode 117 – How Comedies Have Changed over the 21st Century So Far

by      November 28, 2017

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re talking about the best comedies of the 21st century. Inspired by our list running down the 35 best comedies of the century so far, we discuss how comedy changed from the late 90s to the early 2000s, the impact of Judd Apatow and Adam McKay, how the genre has opened up to be more inclusive, and much more.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault in Hollywood”); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes along with your hottest movie take. We’ll be sure to read it on the air and discuss it!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

