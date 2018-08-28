The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 158 – ‘BlacKkKlansman’ and Spike Lee

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about BlacKkKlansman. We discuss why the movie is one of Spike Lee‘s best films, how it manages to be timely by being timeless, criticisms leveled against the movie, and more. We then move into a broader discussion of Lee’s career, his ups and downs, why he’s such a vital filmmaker, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

