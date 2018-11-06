Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 168 – ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Suspiria’

by      November 6, 2018

0

colliderdotcom-podcast

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Bohemian Rhapsody and Suspiria. We briefly discuss why the Queen biopic fails to do the rock band justice, Rami Malek‘s performance, how the film could have been better, and how it falls short. We’re then joined by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch to talk about Suspiria. We start off with a broad overview of the film and its themes before moving into more spoiler-filled territory with regards to the ending and its meaning. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Halloween“); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Outlaw King': Why David Mackenzie Changed the Film After the TIFF Premiere
Next Article
Rooster Teeth's 'Red Vs. Blue: The Shisno Paradox' Arrives on Digital Release…
Tags

Latest News

Close