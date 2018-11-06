The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 168 – ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Suspiria’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Bohemian Rhapsody and Suspiria. We briefly discuss why the Queen biopic fails to do the rock band justice, Rami Malek‘s performance, how the film could have been better, and how it falls short. We’re then joined by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch to talk about Suspiria. We start off with a broad overview of the film and its themes before moving into more spoiler-filled territory with regards to the ending and its meaning. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

