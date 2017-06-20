Facebook Messenger

The Collider Podcast: Episode 93 – ‘Mummy’ Post-Mortem, ‘Cars 3’, and ‘The Book of Henry’

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re talking about Variety’s hit piece on Tom Cruise blaming him for The Mummy‘s failures, Cars 3, how Pixar has stagnated in recent years, where it could go from here, The Book of Henry, if it’s really as bad as everyone says, Colin Trevorrow‘s shortcomings as a director, what it means for Star Wars: Episode IX, and more.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for last week’s episode (“The Mummy, Dark Universe, and Tom Cruise’s Future”); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes along with your hottest movie take. We’ll be sure to read it on the air and discuss it!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #TCP. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

