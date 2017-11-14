The Collider Podcast: Episode 114 – How Commerce Shapes Art

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re looking at how business shapes art through the lens of three news stories from the past week: Lucasfilm hiring Rian Johnson to develop a new Star Wars trilogy, the on-again, off-again talks of Disney possibly buying 21st Century Fox, and Sony reshooting Kevin Spacey‘s scenes in All the Money in the World. We finish up with recommendations.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Thor: Ragnarok“); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes along with your hottest movie take. We’ll be sure to read it on the air and discuss it!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

Adam’s Recommendation: Lady Bird

Matt’s Recommendation: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri