The Collider Podcast: Episode 101 – ‘Detroit’ and ‘The Dark Tower’

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re talking Detroit and The Dark Tower. We lead off with a discussion of Detroit, its approach to race, its intended audience, its shortcomings, its strengths, and more. We then move on to The Dark Tower, the project’s history, the problems of the adaptation, why it should have gone for a more epic scope, and more. We then move on to listener hot takes before closing out with recommendations.

Adam’s Recommendation: Mud

Matt’s Recommendation: Attack the Block

