The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 155 – The Present and Future of Disney

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the present and future of Disney. We talk about how Disney is unique among the major studios, how its held up by franchise pillars, what it’s doing with its financial leeway, the James Gunn firing, the Fox merger, and much more. We finish up with a new installment of Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout“); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.