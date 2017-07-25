The Collider Podcast: Episode 98 – ‘Dunkirk’ and the Films of Christopher Nolan

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re talking about Dunkirk. We discuss how it feels like the film director Christopher Nolan has been building to his entire career, why it works as an experience more than traditional narrative, the entirety of Nolan’s filmography, and much more. We then dig into reader hot takes before moving onto our recommendations.

Adam’s Recommendation: Locke

Matt’s Recommendation: The Guns of Navarone

