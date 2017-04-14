The Collider Podcast: Episode 83 – How to Avoid Fake Movie News

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we go a little inside baseball to talk about the deluge of fake movie news and how you can avoid it. We delve into what motivates sites to post stories they should know are false, basic knowledge about film production you can use to sniff out BS stories, how teaser culture perpetuates a news cycle filled with false stories, and more.

