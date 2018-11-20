The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 170 – ‘Fantastic Beasts’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the Fantastic Beasts movie. We start off with a brief refresher on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and our feelings about the film before moving on to the sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. We discuss our differing opinions on the movies, why the franchise should have maybe focused on Dumbledore from the start, where the series goes from here, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

