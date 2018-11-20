Facebook Messenger

The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 170 – 'Fantastic Beasts'

November 20, 2018

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the Fantastic Beasts movie. We start off with a brief refresher on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and our feelings about the film before moving on to the sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. We discuss our differing opinions on the movies, why the franchise should have maybe focused on Dumbledore from the start, where the series goes from here, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Harry Potter“); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

