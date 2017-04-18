The Collider Podcast: Episode 84 – The ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we talk about The Fate of the Furious and the Fast & Furious franchise. We talk about the unusual road the series has taken from crime thriller to international blockbuster, how it needs to change gears and focus more on Hobbs and less on Dom, why critics have sparked to the franchise while shunning other blockbuster series, what the series does right, where it struggles, and more.

