The Collider Podcast: Episode 84 – The ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

by      April 18, 2017

This week on The Collider Podcast, we talk about The Fate of the Furious and the Fast & Furious franchise. We talk about the unusual road the series has taken from crime thriller to international blockbuster, how it needs to change gears and focus more on Hobbs and less on Dom, why critics have sparked to the franchise while shunning other blockbuster series, what the series does right, where it struggles, and more.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for last week’s episode (“How to Avoid Fake Movie News”); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes. We’ll think you’re terrific!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #TCP. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

