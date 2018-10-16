Facebook Messenger

The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 165 – ‘First Man’ and ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about First Man and Bad Times at the El Royale. For First Man, we talk about the powerful craftsmanship, how it compares to other space flight movies, why it falls short as a biopic, and more. Then we move on to Bad Times at the El Royale and discuss the efficacy of the screenplay, the excellent performances, how it compares to the work of Quentin Tarantino, and more. Then we finish up with Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Venom and A Star Is Born“); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

