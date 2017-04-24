The Collider Podcast: Episode 85 – The Future of Marvel Studios

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, rather than tying up all of our Marvel discussion in to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in a couple weeks, we decide to focus solely on Marvel Studios. We discuss their past success, where they’ve come up short, how the frequency of their output can diminish the excitement for their films, what the MCU might look like after Avengers 4, the limits of the MCU, and much more.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for last week’s episode (“The Fast & Furious Franchise”); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes. We’ll think you’re terrific!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #TCP. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.