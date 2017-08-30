The Collider Podcast: Episode 104 – ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re joined by Allison Keene to talk about Game of Thrones, Season 7. We talk about how this season was so different from previous seasons of Game of Thrones, how it feels like the show almost has new showrunners since Weiss and Benioff have departed from the books, what the show is leading up to, its current ethos, where it might go in Season 8, who we don’t want to die, who we think will sit on the Iron Throne, and much more.

