The Collider Podcast: Episode 87 – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re joined by editor Haleigh Foutch to discuss Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. We discuss why the film works, its unique and compelling villain, the little touches that make it stand apart from other Marvel films, how it focuses more on character and themes rather than a predictable narrative, what its success could teach future Marvel movies, and much more.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for last week’s episode (“2017 Summer Movie Preview”); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes. We’ll think you’re terrific!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #TCP. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.