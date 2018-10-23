The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 166 – ‘Halloween’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re joined by Haleigh Foutch to talk David Gordon Green‘s Halloween. The first half of the conversation is a spoiler-free discussion of our general thoughts on the movie, the Halloween franchise, what the film does right, where it struggles, and more. Then in the second half of the podcast, get into spoilers, talk about the ending, our favorite kills, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

