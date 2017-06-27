The Collider Podcast: Episode 94 – The ‘Han Solo’ Movie and ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re tackling two topics. First up, we discuss Phil Lord and Christopher Miller being fired from the Han Solo movie, the resulting spin that’s surfaced in the fallout, what it means for Star Wars movies going forward, and more. Then we move on to Transformers: The Last Knight, the franchise’s declining fortunes, studios relying more heavily on international box office, and more. And we finish up with the return of recommendations!

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for last week’s episode (“Mummy Post-Mortem, Cars 3, and The Book of Henry“); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes along with your hottest movie take. We’ll be sure to read it on the air and discuss it!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #TCP. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.