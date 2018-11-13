Facebook Messenger

The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 169 – ‘Harry Potter’

November 13, 2018

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the entire Harry Potter franchise. We go through each of the eight films, talking about their strengths, their weaknesses, the general response to the movies, how they compare to the books, and we also briefly discuss the stage page, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Bohemian Rhapsody and Suspiria“); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

Close