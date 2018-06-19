The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 147 – ‘Incredibles 2’ and the Future of Pixar

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Incredibles 2. We talk about the strengths and weaknesses of the film, how it compares to the first movie, the muddled themes, the terrific action, and much more. Then we take a broader look at the history of Pixar, what the future holds for the company, our Top 5 Pixar films, and more. We then finish up with a new installment of Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Ocean’s 8 and Hereditary“); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.