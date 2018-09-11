The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 160 – ‘Iron Man 3’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re doing a flashback episode and talking about Iron Man 3. We talk about how it handled being the follow up to The Avengers, director/co-writer Shane Black‘s unique tone, the Mandarin twist, why the film is controversial among fans, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“TIFF 2018 Preview”); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.