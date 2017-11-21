The Collider Podcast: Episode 115 – ‘Justice League’

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re joined by editor Haleigh Foutch to talk Justice League. During our spoiler-filled conversation, we discuss where the film went wrong, how it tries to mash-up the competing strengths of directors Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon, why Steppenwolf is such a lousy villain, how Warner Bros. has botched the DCEU, what the studio can do to find a better superhero strategy, and much more.

