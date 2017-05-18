The Collider Podcast: Episode 88 – ‘King Arthur’ and the Films of Guy Ritchie

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re talking King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. We both come to the defense of Guy Ritchie‘s beleaguered blockbuster, pointing out that while it doesn’t work all of the time, there are flashes of delightful weirdness and moments where he takes some worthwhile chances. We also go through the long history of the project, how it shaped the final film, how Ritchie has developed as a filmmaker, and more.

